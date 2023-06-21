Who is Milo Manheim’s Girlfriend? Unveiling His Enigmatic Love Life!

Milo Manheim, the talented and charismatic actor best known for his breakthrough role in the Disney Channel film “Zombies,” has amassed a large fan base. In addition to his successful acting career, his admirers are frequently curious about his personal life, especially his romantic relationships. Who is Milo Manheim’s girlfriend? is the central query of this article.

Who Is Milo Manheim’s Girlfriend?

As of 2023, he is single and has no wife or girlfriend. However, he dated a number of notable American women in the past, including Alexis Ren, Holiday Kriegel, and Witney Carson.

Dating Record

Milo appears to have sought a prospective romantic partner. In a 2018 interview with Us Weekly, he disclosed that his search for the ideal companion centered on locating someone who could rapidly make him smile. He said:

“Because the purpose of existence is happiness. Therefore, it does not matter about anything else as long as you are chuckling. If she can make me chuckle, I’ll be satisfied. That is all I require.”

Milo revealed that Kendall Jenner, a model and reality television celebrity, is the reality television personality he finds most attractive. Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, and Selena Gomez were also among his celebrity idols.

Milo Was Linked to Meg Donnelly

After the release of the 2018 Disney film “Zombies” in February, rumors circulated that Milo dated his co-star Meg Donnelly. Nevertheless, the couple eventually clarified their true relationship status.

Milo and the actress clarified in a 2021 interview with The HollywoodLife that they are merely best friends. In addition, they accentuated the closeness of the cast and crew as a whole.

They also felt privileged to be surrounded by such a loving and supportive community, which was not always the norm in the industry. In general, they value their friendship and the unique bond they share.

Peyton Was Another Co-Star Milo Was Linked To

Milo was linked to Peyton Elizabeth Lee, another actress. Peyton Elizabeth and Milo co-star in the Disney+ series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” and their relationship appears to extend beyond the series.

In May of 2022, the Disney icons uploaded a photo of themselves cuddling to their respective Instagram accounts. Fans speculated they were dating, but neither Milo nor Peyton Elizabeth confirmed the rumors.

While the true nature of their relationship remains unclear, they continue to collaborate on multiple initiatives. They starred in the Disney+ film “Prom Pact,” and they will also star in the second season of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

Milo affectionately referred to Peyton as his “zombie” on Instagram. The pair was also seen posing together at the July 2022 premiere of “Zombies 3.”

Milo Had a Crush on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ But Said It’s ‘Not Gonna Happen’

While Milo had previously divulged his celebrity crushes, he also revealed that he had a crush on the actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler.

In a 2018 ET Online interview with Milo and his dance partner Whitney Carson during practice for their performance on “Dancing with the Stars,” Maddie was revealed to be his “ballroom crush.”

However, Milo immediately responded that a romantic relationship with Maddie was “not gonna happen.” Whitney responded that Milo and Maddie were close companions.

Milo acknowledged that he admired Maddie and thought she was “super cool.” Although Whitney appeared to support the possibility of a romantic relationship between Milo and Maddie, Milo reiterated that their relationship would remain platonic.