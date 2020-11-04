Maya Jama is formally a millionaire.

Maya Jama

The 26-year old tv presenter is now a millionaire for first time, following her firm, MIJ & Co, filed a whopping #1.3 million fiscal balance.

Maya cash was made mostly through TV and radio appearances, however afterwards departing UK radio channel BBC Radio 1 May this year, she’s continued to control on tv, such as as a sponsor alongside Peter Crouch on BBC’s’Save Our Summer’.

The attractiveness’s bank balance is very likely to keep climbing also, as she is set to start her own skin care range annually, also has additional TV prices in the market.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Strange column:”Maya was around for many years, honing her art, but this year she has come into her own.

“After departing Radio 1 May she stated she’d exciting jobs and she was not erroneous. Landing a introducing gig alongside Peter Crouch on his BBC primetime TV series’Save Your Summer’ was enormous, and it is only the beginning.”

Though the superstar is raking in the money, she said she endures using imposter syndrome, also did not believe she had been”worthy” of introducing’Save Your Summer’.

If asked when she struggles with the syndrome – that can be abbreviated as feelings of inadequacy regardless of achievement – she stated:”Absolutely. I have never hosted a BBC One final time series earlier and in my own head that is something of dreams.

“I had to believe,’One day I will do this’ Then you put in the area and you are like,’Oh God, you will find complete legends that have stuffed this time slot. Am I really worthy of the? Am I good enough?’

“However, you only need to go to it rather than allow people doubts take over”

Meanwhile, the Maya recently showed she is considering pursuing an acting career, once she left her debut at Netflix’s’The Duchess’.

The star said she’s been taking acting classes to establish she’s seriously interested in the craft, and also to assist her break from her normal instincts as a dancer.

She explained:”Prior to the audition for’The Duchess’ – and now I have been performing several other auditions – I’d have any acting courses.

“I am aware that acting is a really significant job and individuals train for many years, so I have not been taking it gently.

“As a TV presenter you spend as much time working on being yourself on cam so being a person totally different is a struggle.”