Millie Bobby Brown Calls Alzheimer’s”Evil” from Tribute to late Grandma

Millie Bobby Brown is mourning the loss of her grandma, who listened to her struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Stranger Matters star shared a post on Instagram, where she detailed her despair. “There is no words which make sense at this time. There is no sense to pin stage,” she started her caption. “reduction is something really intricate and I move through charms where I cant stop crying then I laugh about all of the memories and sit and attempt to comprehend what occurred.”

The 16-year old lasted,”Alzheimer’s is wicked. Its unkind. Taking away someones capacity to recall memories and how to work as a human being. Its so difficult to sit and see.”

However, the celebrity acknowledged that she’ll always be her grandma’s”millie moos,” writing that she expects her grandma will”watch on me and shield me as if u did when I was small.”