Miley Cyrus'”Party at the USA” Makes a Post-Election Comeback

Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Stars React

Following a tense election period, America is prepared to party.

After Joe Biden‘s historical Nov. 7 success in the race from former former reality-star-turned Commander In Chief Donald Trump, Miley Cyrus‘ 2009 struck”Party at the USA” once more cracked the iTunes Top 200 graph in the USA, according to Variety. The reasonit appears, is since Biden fans are using the tune to observe Biden and potential Vice President Kamala Harris‘ important achievement.

The”Midnight Sky” singer, also a staunch supporter of this Biden-Harris ticket that brought the soon-to-be inaugurated VP on her Instagram Live at October, excitedly shared movies of her lovers playing the tune whilst sharing their pleasure over the outcomes of their highly expected election.

About Twitter, Cyrus composed on a movie observing Biden and Harris,”Now THIS is a PARTY in the united states!”

In different movies retweeted from the celebrity, lovers are observed carrying the tune into the roads. In 1 video shared with Cyrus on Twitter, a massive audience in Washington, D.C. assembled with masks to sing alongside the track whilst taking anti-Trump and pro-Biden signals.