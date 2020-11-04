Miley Cyrus’ Answer To Said She Unfollowed Stars For Pandemic Partying Is SUPERB!

Miley Cyrus does not need you thinking the bogus news about her Instagram! )

The celebrity singer took on the societal platform to react to rumors which she unfollowed many celebs — such as the Weeknd, Saweetie,” Kendall Jenner, along with Kylie Jenner — once they had been seen partying at Kenny’s birthday celebration on Halloween night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speculation of Miley’s alleged Insta-purge happened if a buff account revealed the Party From The USA singer had been after NONE of those aforementioned celebrities on the stage. On the other hand, the rumors were soon put to bed by Miley himself, that disclosed the true reason she was not after said batch of celebs…

Connected: Miley Made Eye Contact With the Alien!?

She remarked to a lover’s IG article:

“Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With. Let us end talkin bout who I trace on the damn g and speak about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris.”

Ha!

She is correct, y’all — we have important things to be worried about at the moment. Let us wait till at least November 6th to talk that Miley is and is not after on Insta. (But let’s discuss it afterward, k?)

[Image via Avalon/WENN]