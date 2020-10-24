Miley Cyrus and Kamala Harris Discuss About Voting | Video

Miley Cyrus has been the newest celebrity to talk with Sen. Kamala Harris about politics and the importance of voting in this year’s presidential elections. Even the 27-year old singer — that recently teased her forthcoming LP Vinyl Hearts — pictured that the Democratic Party presidential nominee in her Instagram Live about Oct. 22 on how young people are able to make their voices heard Nov. 3.

“I need young leaders to be in the dining table. Joe [Biden] needs young leaders to be in the table since the only way we are likely to strengthen because a nation is if each person is heard and honored,” Kamala clarified. “How you utilize the ability of your own voice through elections is that you must vote. Individuals might respond to see who is voting and respond to their own difficulties. That is just the way it functions, so people must vote”

In regards to talking racial justice, Kamala made it a point to remind folks that President Donald Trump has denied to state”Black Lives Issue” and dropped to denounce white supremacists, while and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are devoted to reforming the criminal justice procedure and necessitating authorities responsibility, in addition to supplying justice in health care, justice in education, and economic justice for people of colour.

The conversation ended on a lighter note, together with Miley inquiring Kamala what is now on her playlist and the way she has pumped up until she moves out on stage to the presidential debates. Watch their whole conversation over now.