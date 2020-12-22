Mikel Arteta suggests there is ‘no point’ getting regret more than providing Emi Martinez just after Alex Runarsson shocker

Martinez was marketed by Arsenal to Aston Villa in the summer season for £20million after aiding the club win the FA Cup.

Arsenal signed Runarsson to substitute Martinez, bringing him in from French club Dijon for a cost of about £1m.

The Iceland intercontinental, however, has not been equipped to recreate Martinez’s cup heroics and experienced a nightmare evening in opposition to Manchester Metropolis on Tuesday.

Runarsson enable Riyad Mahrez’s cost-free-kick slip via his fingers for City’s 2nd objective as they ran out 4-1 winners in the Carabao Cup quarter-remaining.

But questioned about promoting Martinez, Arteta explained: “There is no place owning any regret or not.

“There were diverse motives why we experienced to do that transaction. We did it and it is component of the previous.

“Emi experienced a really excellent couple months past year. He seriously assisted us and certainly when a goalkeeper will make an mistake these matters are going to appear up.”

City have been snug winners from Arsenal at Emirates Stadium as they cruised into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and Arteta admitted defeat was difficult to choose.

“Against this amount of opponent they penalise you and make it quite tricky,” he mentioned.

“We have a wonderful counter-assault second but they then score in an offside position and you stop up getting rid of the match once again.

“It’s a hard one to get contemplating how the recreation went. This level of opponent, when you give the goals absent it helps make the game unattainable. A great deal of unusual matters are going on in just about every game and that makes factors genuinely tricky.