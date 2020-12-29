Mikel Arteta keen on Joan Jordan as Arsenal focus on Sevilla midfielder in January transfer

Arsenal are focusing on a transfer for £32million-rated Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan in the January transfer window, in accordance to studies.

Mikel Arteta is eager on adding to his solutions in the middle of the park specified his struggles to come across a successful method this season.

Immediately after 15 online games, the Gunners sit in 15th put in the Leading League desk and are just six points higher than the relegation zone.

Past weekend’s 3-1 gain more than Chelsea will have presented the Gunners confidence forward of a very important run of video games against Brighton, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

Arteta will be on the lookout at the January transfer window as an opportunity to bolster his squad and central midfield is a precedence.

Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Dani Ceballos’ performances have been strike and skip, although £45million summer season recruit Thomas Partey has missed large portions of the marketing campaign with a thigh personal injury.

According to The Solar, Arteta believes adaptable central midfielder Jordan can be the respond to to his side’s troubles and Arsenal are stated to be keen to pay back Sevilla’s asking cost of close to £32m.

The 26-calendar year-outdated has been a frequent function for Julen Lopetegui’s facet this period, registering a person purpose and 3 assists across all competitions.

The report states that the Gunners have been monitoring Jordan for a few decades and Arteta is keen on his ‘ability to direct and inspire’.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha is also of the head that Arsenal need to have a tenacious chief in midfield and must be likely out to get a person in January.

Speaking completely to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Wager on Tottenham v Fulham, Saha reported: ‘In terms of exactly where Arsenal can reinforce, I would halt on the lookout at players solely for their excellent and start out hunting at gamers for their management and mindset.

‘They need gamers who are aggressive in the appropriate way that is the most critical issue. An additional participant in the centre of the pitch with the proper mentality would be a excellent beginning stage for the January transfer window.’

