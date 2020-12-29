Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s transfer strategies for artistic midfielder will NOT be influenced by again-to-again wins

MIKEL ARTETA confirmed Arsenal’s back-to-back wins will not have an impact on their transfer programs for a creative midfielder.

The Gunners left Brighton’s Amex Stadium with 3 details just after Alexandre Lacazette’s winner sealed the earn.

It adopted on from their 3-1 thrashing of London rivals Chelsea, with Arteta’s gentlemen now sitting 13th.

But it will not stop the Spaniard from hunting to bolster his previously battling squad when the January product sales open up.

Arteta explained: “The previous couple effects will not change our tactic to the window.”

With Mesut Ozil frozen out of the squad, Arsenal have been connected with attacking midfielders.

Actual Madrid’s Isco, Houssem Aouar of Lyon and Inter Milan’s unsettled Dane Christian Eriksen are between gamers linked with a shift to the Emirates.

But ahead of Arteta can assume about the winter window, he is relieved performances are now bringing in details adhering to a dismal run.

He claimed: “This time period has been so essential.

“We experienced a tough week, it was not so considerably about performances but about results still you need to have final results to start off the assurance.

“Now with two wins, every person is in a improved temper.

“We have managed to get via this interval although preserving our crew spirit and cohesion.

“It has been aggravating with defeats and that can influence the group but hopefully we can now go on a runs in a positive route.”