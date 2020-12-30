Mikel Arteta hopeful Bukayo Saka personal injury not much too serious immediately after youngster dazzles yet again in Brighton earn

Saka set up the successful aim through the 1- victory at the Amex Stadium, spinning Dan Burn off and carrying the ball 50 yards ahead of teeing up Alexandre Lacazette to score.

That was in the 66th minute and 15 minutes later on the teenager was pressured to come off soon after showing up to injure his ankle.

Having said that, requested if it was a serious injuries, Arteta replied: “Hopefully no.

“He was limping but I believe he took a sturdy obstacle there. Ideally he will be good.”

In a hard season for Arsenal, Saka has been a bright spark and he was the team’s finest player towards Brighton.

As effectively as assisting Lacazette’s winner, the teen worked tirelessly for the workforce to enable make it again-to-again wins just after beating Chelsea on Boxing Working day.

Saka is rightly receiving plenty of plaudits for his performances – and he has manufactured his England debut this period – but Arteta is eager to retain the winger's ft on the ground.

“I would like everyone to be cautious,” he stated. “Let him be and allow him create.

“I think he is getting the right progression. I believe he has bought the proper people today all-around him in his residence, in his entourage.

“Then he has received the proper team-mates to help him all the time, give him assurance, hold his ft on the floor – but as effectively providing him help and self-confidence.