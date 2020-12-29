Mikel Arteta eager on Joan Jordan as Arsenal target Sevilla midfielder for January transfer

Arsenal are focusing on a transfer for £32million-rated Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan in the January transfer window, in accordance to stories.

Mikel Arteta is keen on incorporating to his options in the middle of the park provided his struggles to uncover a profitable formula this season.

Right after 15 games, the Gunners sit in 15th spot in the Leading League desk and are just six factors previously mentioned the relegation areas.

Last weekend’s 3-1 get above Chelsea will have provided the Gunners self-assurance ahead of a very important operate of online games against Brighton, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

Arteta will be on the lookout at the January transfer window as an chance to bolster his squad and central midfield is a precedence.

Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Dani Ceballos’ performances have been strike and pass up, though £45million summertime recruit Thomas Partey has missed significant parts of the campaign with a thigh personal injury.

According to The Sun, Arteta believes multipurpose central midfielder Jordan can be the answer to his side’s challenges and Arsenal are stated to be prepared to pay out Sevilla’s asking cost of close to £32m.

The 26-year-old has been a common characteristic for Julen Lopetegui’s aspect this season, registering one particular objective and a few assists throughout all competitions.

The report states that the Gunners have been tracking Jordan for a few many years and Arteta is keen on his ‘ability to direct and inspire’.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha is also of the intellect that Arsenal will need a tenacious chief in midfield and need to be going out to get one in January.

Talking solely to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Facet Bet on Tottenham v Fulham, Saha reported: ‘In conditions of where Arsenal can strengthen, I would prevent on the lookout at players solely for their high quality and begin looking at gamers for their leadership and frame of mind.

‘They require gamers who are intense in the ideal way that is the most critical issue. A different participant in the centre of the pitch with the proper mentality would be a excellent setting up place for the January transfer window.’

