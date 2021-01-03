Mikel Arteta believes Thomas Partey’s injuries return will be like a new signing for Arsenal

The midfielder joined the Gunners in the summer from Atletico Madrid immediately after they compensated his €50million launch clause.

Partey, nevertheless, has been hit by personal injury due to the fact he moved to Arsenal and has created just 6 appearances so significantly.

The Ghanaian has been battling with a thigh injuries and his return to fitness would be a increase for Arteta.

And when asked if it would be like a new signing this month, Arteta stated: “Absolutely, we are in January and I think he has played two-and-a-50 % online games. That is all and he was our main signing.

“We’ve been missing him. He delivers something various to the crew. He’s a participant with an huge expertise, but as properly a person who can transform the team the way we want.

“If we can have him, preserve him wholesome, I imagine he will add in a true positive way.”

He could element in opposition to Newcastle in the FA Cup following week, but Arteta has pressured he won’t be rushed back.

“He hasn’t qualified fully with us, but he has accomplished most part of schooling the previous handful of days,” he explained.

“He is sensation superior and we will assess him. He needs another two or a few great classes to see if he is 100 for every cent offered to participate in. If that is the situation, wonderful information for us.”

