Mikel Arteta backs ‘natural leader’ Kieran Tierney to captain Arsenal one particular working day

Tierney, nonetheless, has put all that driving him and he has develop into a important portion of Arsenal’s resurgence underneath Arteta.

The remaining-again has been 1 of the team’s standout performers and Arteta has backed him to captain Arsenal a single day.

“He had a genuinely poor damage and was away from house [when he arrived in 2019], but he is a normal chief,” mentioned Arteta.

“I think he can be Arsenal captain as he has the respect and admiration of every member of the personnel and every single participant.

“It is just the way he is. He does it in a pure way. He is a definitely shy boy as very well, but he represents all of us in the club. All of the values that we want to instil and are in the DNA in this club.

"He is shy and so humble. He came in this article and it took him a even though. You see how he behaves on the pitch and when he talks he suggests the proper factor.