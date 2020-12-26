Mikel Arteta: Arsenal vs Chelsea result can be a ‘turning point’ for the club

The club experienced also recorded their worst get started to a top-flight campaign since 1974 and stress was mounting on Arteta.

Arsenal, nonetheless, responded to their slump by beating Chelsea 3-1 many thanks to aims from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka.

And soon after, Arteta claimed: “Obviously (it is) a really big earn for us

“We have been really unhappy and discouraged with the results, not so substantially with the performances, but the outcomes.

“The gamers ended up suffering, our followers had been struggling and right now is a genuinely particular day. It will not get any far better – Boxing Working day, actively playing a London derby at the Emirates and winning the way we’ve finished it.

“Hopefully this is a turning issue and will elevate the self confidence of the staff mainly because I know that they can perform at this stage.

“It is how regular we are during the match to maintain that amount and to maintain it.”

Arsenal's gain moved them up to 14th in the League, six factors crystal clear of the bottom a few, and Arteta has urged the group to kick on.

The Gunners subsequent journey to Brighton prior to heading to West Brom on January 2 as they search to go up the table.

“We desired the details – which is for certain – and right now we did it in opposition to one of the finest groups in the League for absolutely sure, in a actually convincing way,” claimed Arteta.

“That demonstrates you that we are capable to do it when we are at our best. Can we do it just about every 3 days? That’s the dilemma mark that we have to answer to in the up coming weeks or so.

“I sensed on the mentor to the recreation every person was brighter and how much they desired to earn.

“There is practically nothing much better than a Boxing Working day London derby – to set in this kind of a excellent effectiveness made it really specific.

"Everyone was excellent. We experienced a very good blend of expertise and youth today and we have proven we can contend at this amount. We needed the outcome and and the factors.