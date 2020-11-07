Mike Will Made-It Releases New Collaboration With Nicki Minaj And YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Mike Will Made-It has Introduced the Movie to Another Cooperation with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj Known as”What Is That Rate Bout?!”
The tune is set to look to Mike WiLL’s upcoming project MICHAEL that is set to emerge in 2021.
From the science fiction-inspired movie, Mike Will Made-It generates Youngboy at a cellar and places him through a number of tests in a lab. Nicki Minaj combines in on the autonomous pleasure also looks as a hologram at different things lending her pro lyricism into the cut. Producer Mike Will Made It finishes the movie by copying himself and drifting through his lab.
Have a peek under:
MICHAEL will probably be Mike Will’s third studio record after the launch of Edgewood together with Trouble at 2018. This year, he was responsible for Creed II: The trailer, the entire body of work made for the film Creed II, which comprised Lil Wayne, Nas, Young Thug, and much more.
RELATED: Future,” Mike Will Made-It Join Forces to Charity
Back in August, Mike Will published a cooperation with Chief Keef known as”Bang Bang.” Pitchfork reports that the launch is part of a coming joint record between both artists.
Nicki Minaj herself lately gave birth to her first child in September with spouse Kenneth Petty. Upon returning to songs, she listened with Detroit rapper Sada Baby to get a remix of the favorite Tik Tok tune”Whole Lotta Choppas.”
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Shares Letter By Beyoncé Congratulating Her About New Baby Boy
Youngboy Never Broke published his next studio record Leading in September. It turned out his second No. 1 record of all 2020.
Add Comment