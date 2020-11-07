Mike Will Made-It Releases New Collaboration With Nicki Minaj And YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Mike Will Made-It has Introduced the Movie to Another Cooperation with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj Known as”What Is That Rate Bout?!”

The tune is set to look to Mike WiLL’s upcoming project MICHAEL that is set to emerge in 2021.

From the science fiction-inspired movie, Mike Will Made-It generates Youngboy at a cellar and places him through a number of tests in a lab. Nicki Minaj combines in on the autonomous pleasure also looks as a hologram at different things lending her pro lyricism into the cut. Producer Mike Will Made It finishes the movie by copying himself and drifting through his lab.

Have a peek under: