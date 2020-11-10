Mike Tyson Used Fake Penis To Pass Drug Tests, ‘Put My Baby’s Urine In It!’

How did Mike Tyson maintain a rock star lifestyle and still pass all his drug tests?!

FAKE DONG!!!

The boxing legend went in-depth about how he was able to cheat the system on his “Hotboxin'” podcast this week … admitting he used a device called a “Whizzinator” to pass his tests.

The “Whizzinator” is basically a prosthetic penis with a built-in bag to store someone else’s pee. People have tried to use the device for years to fool in-person drug testers … including Tyson.

“It was awesome, man,” Tyson said during a conversation with Jeff Novitzky, UFC’s Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance.

“I put my baby’s urine in it.”

So, why did the guy need fake piss?? Tyson did a lot of drugs.

The 54-year-old boxing legend has said he’d NEVER touch PEDs, but he has been open about his cocaine and weed consumption throughout his career … and instead of laying off the booger sugar, the dude went the prosthetic penis route.

But, the fake shlong wasn’t fool-proof — Tyson says there were some close calls along the way.

“One time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like, ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, ‘nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.'”

“Cuz I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant.”

Novitsky — who oversees the UFC’s drug-testing program — told Tyson he thinks that’s actually happened before!!

“A male provided a urine sample and it came back and they said ‘Sir, you’re pregnant. Either you’re pregnant or this is somebody else’s urine!'”

Novitzky also explained how urine testing is a very up close and personal job — where the tester has to actually watch the athlete in the act of providing the sample.

In other words, if you’re gonna use a “Whizzinator” — it has to match the user’s skin color. So, Jeff asked Mike if his “whiz” actually looked like his real penis.

“Yeah, hell yeah, I had a brown one,” Tyson said.

Tyson ain’t the first athlete to use the device — ex-NFL running back Onterrio Smith was busted with the “Whiz” back in 2005.

And years later, Smith’s fake wiener hit the auction block — where it sold for $750!

So, if Mike can find his old device … he might be able to make some cash!