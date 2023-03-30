The Undefeated Boxer Champion Mike Tyson’s Net Worth Revealed

American former professional boxer Michael Gerard Tyson (born June 30, 1966) competed from 1985 to 2005. Tyson is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. Tyson was given the nicknames “Iron Mike” and “Kid Dynamite” in his early career before becoming known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet” later. From 1987 to 1990, he held the undisputed heavyweight title. Twelve of Tyson’s first 19 professional victories by knockout came in the opening frame. Tyson is the earliest boxer to win a heavyweight title, taking home his first trophy at 20 years, four months, and 22 days.

Mike Tyson’s Net Worth

The world’s undisputed heavyweight champion in the late 1980s was retired American boxer Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson has a $10 million net worth as of this writing. Mike was one of the world’s most well-known and well-paid athletes in his prime. At age 20, he was the most recent champion in history.

Unfortunately, he lost or was defrauded of a personal fortune that, at its height, exceeded $300 million. In 2003, Mike filed for bankruptcy. Per the bankruptcy filing, he was reported to be $23 million in debt. Mike Tyson made at least $430 million in purses and endorsements throughout his career, or about $700 million when inflation is considered.

Mike Tyson’s Early Life

On June 30, 1966, in Brooklyn, New York, Michael Gerard Tyson became known as Mike Tyson. He was raised in an undesirable area with a criminal and gambling stepfather. Tyson and his mother had to move when he was ten due to financial difficulties. Tyson had 38 arrests by age 13 and frequently engaged in combat with bigger kids who made fun of his voice. A former boxer and a juvenile detention instructor discovered Tyson’s fighting skills in class.

He worked with a few different trainers before connecting with Cus D’Amatto, a mentor who would majorly impact the future boxing champion. When Tyson was 16, his mother passed away, and D’Amatto was appointed legal guardian. Tyson has collaborated with Kevin Rooney since he was a young man.

When Tyson was 10, the family's financial struggles forced them to relocate to Brownsville from Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Mike Tyson Career Foundation

In 1981 and 1982, Tyson won gold medals in junior Olympic boxing, where he had his first professional boxing fights. He competed in the 1984 Summer Olympics but was defeated twice by Henry Tillman. At 18, Tyson faced Hector Mercedes in his first professional fight, which he won via first-round TKO.

This would begin a growing trend for Tyson, who frequently won in the first round. With many predicting an early rise to stardom, Tyson continued to fight opponents who were more complex than those he had previously faced. Early in his career, Tyson lost a vital father figure with the passing of Cus D’Amatto in 1985. Many people later claimed that Tyson’s later life would become unstable as a result of this.

Mike Tyson’s Breakthrough

Tyson’s fight against Jesse Ferguson, which was nationally televised, marked his official entry onto the global stage. The war was inevitable after Tyson caught Ferguson with an uppercut that broke his nose. Ferguson was disqualified for improperly clinching, and Tyson was the winner.

Another televised fight featured Tyson versus former world title challenger Marvis Frazier. With a knockout, Tyson won in just 30 seconds. The youngest heavyweight champion in history, Tyson defeated Trevor Berbick in the second round of their fight in 1986. He defeated James Smith in 1987 to reclaim his undisputed heavyweight world champion title. He fought Pinklon Thomas for the IBF championship in a 12-round contest that same year. Tyson became the first heavyweight in history to hold all three major belts thanks to this simultaneously.