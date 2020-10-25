Mike Tyson Makes EDM Debut With Self-Titled Banger,’I Am Mike Tyson!”

Breaking News

Mike Tyson‘s next competitor ai not Roy Jones, Jr. — it is your EARDRUMS –’cause the boxing superstar has formally made his EDM introduction… and the tune is still a BANGER!!!

The 54-year old is preparing to get his enormous struggle against 51-year old RJJ on November 28… and took it upon himself to have pumped up to the enormous occasion by putting on the microphone!!

Tyson hooked up using LA-based team Tiki Lau to its collab… coming up using all the perfectly-titled monitor,”Mike Tyson.”

Iron Mike is observed saying a few extreme lines across the trail… such as,”I have been wildest, I have been the wildest, I have been the bizarre, the savage, the very damaging fighter”

There is more…”An worldwide warlord that will strip out your heart… and guess what?? I’M MIKE TYSON!!!”

Currently this ai not the very first time Tyson has shown his plumbing… recall this?!?!

There are rumblings Iron Mike may use the trail as his walk-out tune for that the Jones battle following month… thus is a RJJ monitor in the functions?!

Check the vid… and make an effort not to find hype.