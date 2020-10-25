Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff & Top Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

2 of Vice President Mike Pence‘s leading employees are testing positive for coronavirus prior to the outbreak.

Chief of employees Marc Short and governmental aide Marty Obst have tested positive, the media secretary for its VP supported on Sunday (October 25).

“Now, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, started quarantine and helping from the contact tracing procedure,” Devin O’Malley stated in a statement, adding the Vice President along with his spouse Karen tested negative.

At least one extra staffer also tested positive in the past couple of months, according to ABC News. Many staff members are currently in quarantine.

“I’d hear him just today and I believe he is quarantining. I’d hear him. He is definitely going to be nice but he is quarantining. Thank you very much,” Trump stated in response to this chief of personnel’s analysis.

“While Vice President Pence can be regarded as a close contact Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will keep his program in agreement with the CDC guidelines for necessary employees,” the press secretary also stated.

