Mike Pence ‘won’t interfere in election certification’- most up-to-date information

Ga officers have begun counting ballots as polls shut throughout the condition in two crucial races.

This is what you will need to know.

What are these votes for?

There are two Senate operate-off elections getting held. The votes are leftovers from the November common election, when none of the candidates hit the 50 per cent threshold.

Why are they essential?

Democrats need to have to gain both equally of the votes to seize the Senate bulk – and, with it, manage of the new Congress when Biden requires office environment in two months.

Who are the candidates?

In a person contest, Republican Kelly Loeffler, a 50-calendar year-previous previous businesswoman who was appointed to the Senate much less than a calendar year back by the state’s governor, faces Democrat Raphael Warnock, 51, who serves as the senior pastor of the Atlanta church where by Martin Luther King Jr grew up and preached.

The other election pits 71-calendar year-aged former small business executive David Perdue, a Republican who held his Senate seat right up until his expression expired on Sunday, in opposition to Democrat Jon Ossoff, a previous congressional aide and journalist. At just 33 decades previous, Mr Ossoff would be the Senate’s youngest member.

When will we get the results?

We could know the winners late on Tuesday evening in the US (early Wednesday in the Uk).