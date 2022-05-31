Mike 90 Day Fiancé New Girlfriend: Check All Latest Updates in 2022

Mike Youngquist, a well-known actor, stated that he hasn’t dated since his relationship with Natalie Mordovtseva ended. Marcia “Brazil” Alves, on the other hand, is rumored to be his new lover. Mike and Natalie had barely been married for six months when Natalie broke up with him. She’s been living in Florida since then, shooting 90 Day: The Single Life.

Despite the fact that Natalie has been seeing other guys, she does not want to end her relationship with Mike, who has recently revealed something unexpected to her. Mike admitted to Natalie that he had failed to submit the necessary documentation for her green card. Natalie might be deported as a result of this. Mike did it to demonstrate his authority. Without Natalie, he might not be as lonely as he claims, especially considering Natalie and Marcia were arguing over Mike on Instagram in October 2021.

Natalie stated she had always wanted to leave Sequim and “the timber,” while Mike said he relocated to Seattle. When asked if he is dating someone, Mike responded he is trying to focus on “other things” in his life, such as employment.

Mike Claims to Have Met Ximena Through a Dating Website.

Mike described how he met his then-girlfriend, Ximena, in the first episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5. “So, after 34 years of not meeting a woman in my local region, I merely decided to move my location in a dating app and switched it over to Colombia,” he explained.

Debbie Johnson and Tania Maduro stated there were images of Mike and his alleged new girlfriend on the internet, and Natalie said “someone” informed her Mike was dating. Mike described her as a buddy with whom he “hangs out and things” since he isn’t “ready to date.” Mike, on the other hand, is so “low key,” according to Big Ed Brown, that it’s difficult to figure him out.

Marcia has since turned the photographs of Mike she had shared on Instagram private. When Natalie’s pal published a photo of them at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Natalie’s ex-husband was initially linked to Marcia, 37. Marcia captioned the photo “Shenanigans in Vegas” with a hand-up emoji.

Mike and Ximena Met on A Webcam Service, According to Ximena.

Ximena shared a series of Instagram Stories on March 8 that revealed a drastically different story of how she met Mike. In her Story, the 90 Day Fiancé star wrote in Spanish, which was then translated by a fan. Below are screenshots from Ximena’s tale as well as a fan’s translation (courtesy of @90dayfiancejunky).

Ximena hinted that she worked as a cam girl, according to the translation. “I don’t give an f— that people now know the reality of how we met,” she stated in her account, which was translated into English. I contacted Mike over a webcam and accepted the money, but seeing him naked repulsed me.”

Are Ximena and Mike Still Together?

Mike and Ximena’s relationship appears to be ended based on several indicators. Ximena had tweeted and quickly removed her TikTok about her purported new partner in February.

Mike was then seen recording additional 90 Day Fiancé footage with his pal Nelly. He might be filming for 90 Day: The Single Life, according to fans. However, it’s impossible to say which of the spinoffs he’ll be filming for.

On top of all of that, Ximena had her “Mike” tattoo covered up in February. As a result, it’s almost clear that their relationship is gone.

