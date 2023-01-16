Mikaela Testa Before Surgery: She Had 20ml of Fillers!

age 22 Influencer and social media star Mikaela Testa hails from Down Under. She has become notorious for her sexually graphic posts on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. One of Australia’s top earners on OnlyFans, she has a large fan base. Recent images of her online reveal a drastically different, and much more attractive, persona following plastic surgery and a significant reduction in her body size.

View before and after photos of Mikaela Testa’s plastic surgery in this post.

Pre-Op & Post-Op Photos of Mikaela Testa

In early 2022, Mikaela Testa admitted that she had gotten plastic surgery and other cosmetic operations. She looked completely different from the before-and-after pictures.

Dr. Mitchell, a plastic surgeon in Gold Coast, provided her with reconstructive surgical treatment. She provided a link to a video in which Dr. Kim stated,

To quote Mikaela: “She has the perfect body contouring.

After much denial, Mikaela admitted that she had previously injected fillers into her lips, nose, forehead, and cheeks. At one point, she pumped 20 milliliters of filler into her face.

She had body dysmorphia from the beginning of her TikTok career when she began using fillers and botox to enhance her appearance for the videos. However, in a TikTok video posted on November 5, 2021, she can be seen removing all of the face fillers.

In December of the year 2020, she began dissolving her fillers. She had plastic surgery afterward, and now she looks completely normal.

Preschool, Home, and Family

Australians in the town of Mackey welcomed Mikaela on March 16, 2000. Who Testa’s parents remain a mystery. However, the report claims that her parents are a banker and a teacher.

Brianna Testa, her younger sister, is also a member of the Testa family. She earns money not only as a teacher but also as a model. Testa, who is of European ancestry, can trace her Australian roots back several generations. In Melbourne, Mikaela earned her bachelor’s degree from the college.

Where Does Mikaela Testa Fit Into the Professional World?

Mikaela has loved the idea of becoming a model ever since she was a young girl. Testa followed her passion for modeling and participated in a variety of events while still a high school and college student. Testa also shares stunning images of herself as a model on her various online profiles. In addition, she uses social media to advocate for a variety of fashion labels. Mikaela uses social media to promote her career as a bikini model, where her amazing hourglass figure is on full display.

Arguments and Rumors

As of the year 2022, rumors persist that Mikaela is dating Jack, a friend who appeared in her most recent TikTok video. Furthermore, Testa frequently causes controversy due to her provocative fashion choices. After several incidents of rule-breaking, Testa was banned from TikTok in 2020.

Another issue Mikaela is having with her Instagram and Facebook accounts is that the likes and shares on her images have disappeared. Further, Testa posted a video in which she compared Instagram to a mental disease, and Mikaela sobbed excessively while stating that she would be taking a hiatus from social media.

Health Data and Online Communities

Micaela is 5’7″ tall and weighs 54 kg. Both of Testa’s eyes and hair are brown, and she has long black hair. Mikaela’s measurements are 35 inches in length, 25 inches in width, and 37 inches in height. She’s a size 3.5 in dresses and a 5 in shoes in the United States.