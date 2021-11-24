Based on the manga series of the same name, Mieruko Chan is an ongoing anime series currently on its 1st season. It is a comedy-drama series that revolves around the life of protagonist Miko and her surrounding as she gets the power to see ghosts.

Miko gets an unconventional ability to see ghosts, however, because of her fear, she’s unable to acknowledge their presence and moves on with life as usual. She gets put into various circumstances and she has to bail out of them without alerting the ghosts. This leads to some hilarious development. Let’s talk about Mieruko Chan episode 9 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mieruko Chan Episode 9 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Mieruko Chan Episode 8 Recap

In Mieruko Chan’s episode 8 recap, Miko and Kyousuke visit the clothing shop to purchase a dress for her mother’s birthday. Miko tries the clothes on her.

Trouble in Train

As Miko goes inside the changing room, she spots a ghost who tells her that dress fits her perfectly. She doesn’t react and gets out. Miko tells the shopkeeper that she will make a purchase.

The duo of siblings boards the train to return to their home. Miko spots a grim reaper-type ghost who keeps slashing people one by one. Even though it doesn’t physically hurt anyone, she gets scared. As her turn comes she tries to remain calm and composed. Their station arrives and they depart.

New Teacher

Arai sensei is going to go on paternity leave from tomorrow. Miko sees a ghost sprawling around her stomach and tries to tell her to take care. Miko thinks to herself that she needs to do something about these ghosts.

She thinks she could confront them using things that Godmother and Julia do. Miko wants to take a firm stand and stop all these things from happening. She goes to the vending machine where a ghost is present, however, once again fails to confront it. The next day in the classroom she finds they’ll have a new homeroom teacher by the name of Toono Zen.

Mieruko Chan Episode 9 Spoilers

In Mieruko Chan episode 9 spoilers, it’s festival, and Hana purchases a Yakisoba bread to eat. Miko tries to remember where she has spotted their new homeroom teacher. Hana also says that he resembles someone she has seen before.

Protect from Ghosts

Every time Miko looks at the new teacher, several ghosts appear surrounding him. She realizes that she has to do this regularly. Miko gets caught off guard while going into the restroom, however, she comes out with her smart plan.

During the lunch break, she, Hana, and Yuria eat their food together. Miko tells Yuria to not each lunch alone in the restroom and eats with them. She once again looks towards the teacher and while doing that, a ghost fr behind tells her not to look. She breaks down in tears.

Scary House

The next day, the trio of Miko, Hana, and Julia decide to visit the scary House. As they enter, they encountee a fake ghost. Miko as usual doesn’t react much but both Hana and Julia get scared. With each ghost they come across, all of them get scared except for Miko.

Miko realizes that she can pretend to get scared since they aren’t real ghosts and starts enjoying the visit as she could relive her feelings for the first time. While going out, she spots a real ghost among the fake ghosts and asks it to leave her alone. All of them exit the house and receive their prize.

Mieruko Chan Episode 9 Watch Online

Mieruko Chan episode 9 is available for free streaming on YouTube. You can access it on the Muse Asia channel upon its release.

Mieruko Chan Episode 9 Release Date and Time

Here is Mieruko Chan’s episode 9 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, November 28th

USA/Canada – 8:00 AM, November 28th

India – 6:30 PM, November 28th

UK – 2:00 PM, November 28th

Europe (CES) – 3:00 PM, November 28th

When will Miko be able to face these ghosts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Mieruko Chan updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.