Based on the manga series of the same name, Mieruko Chan is an ongoing anime series currently in its first season. It revolves around Miko, a high school girl who obtains the ability to see ghosts, however, because of her fear, she doesn’t address them.

Miko gets put into many difficult situations where she has to remain calm and composed to avoid the suspicion of the ghosts. She often tries to act normal in front of ghosts, but sometimes, things become too messy for her. Mieruko Chan is a tale of Miko and her struggles with ghosts. Let’s talk about Mieruko Chan episode 8 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mieruko Chan Episode 8 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Mieruko Chan Episode 7 Recap

In Mieruko Chan’s episode 7 recap, Hana shows Miko the picture they took at the shrine which contains ghosts as well. She takes another photo of her in the class.

Photography Session

Julia arrives and recommends them a place to take photos at a certain location. Hana agrees and Miko has to tag along. They reach the tunnel and Hana gets scared. However, Julia assures her that it’s the best place to take pictures.

As they get inside the tunnel, ghosts start gathering around. Julia waits for Miko to use her powers that even astonished the Godmother. However, she is only in misconception about it. Hana clicks the picture and more ghosts appear in it than Miko anticipated.

Exorcism Technique

Hana suggests they go even deeper but a ghost starts approaching them. Miko tries to warn her but the ghost gets tangled in the chain. Julia takes it as an exorcism technique that she used. Miko then tells Hana about a spider to lure her away, this time too Julia misunderstands it as an exorcism technique.

A huge pile of ghosts gather to attack the trio, however, just before they could do anything, two masked girls arrive and exorcise all of them. The trio returns home and Hana takes a selfie with all of them.

Mieruko Chan Episode 8 Spoilers

In Mieruko Chan’s episode 8 spoilers, Miko and Kyousuke visit the clothing shop to purchase a dress for her mother’s birthday. Miko tries the clothes on her.

Trouble in Train

As Miko goes inside the changing room, she spots a ghost who tells her that dress fits her perfectly. She doesn’t react and gets out. Miko tells the shopkeeper that she will make a purchase.

The duo of siblings boards the train to return to their home. Miko spots a grim reaper-type ghost who keeps slashing people one by one. Even though it doesn’t physically hurt anyone, she gets scared. As her turn comes she tries to remain calm and composed. Their station arrives and they depart.

New Teacher

Arai sensei is going to go on paternity leave from tomorrow. Miko sees a ghost sprawling around her stomach and tries to tell her to take care. Miko thinks to herself that she needs to do something about these ghosts.

She thinks she could confront them using things that Godmother and Julia do. Miko wants to take a firm stand and stop all these things from happening. She goes to the vending machine where a ghost is present, however, once again fails to confront it. The next day in the classroom she finds they’ll have a new homeroom teacher by the name of Toono Zen.

Mieruko Chan Episode 8 Watch Online

Mieruko Chan episode 8 will be available to watch online on YouTube. It is free to stream on the Muse Asia network.

Mieruko Chan Episode 8 Release Date and Time

Here is Mieruko Chan’s episode 8 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, November 21st

USA/Canada – 8:00 AM, November 21st

India – 6:30 PM, November 21st

UK – 2:00 PM, November 21st

Europe (CES) – 3:00 PM, November 21st

Can Mieruko confront these ghosts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Mieruko Chan updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.