Based on manga series of the same name, Mieruko Chan is an ongoing anime series currently in its first season. It features the protagonist Miko and her encounters with ghosts whom only she’s able to see. Mieruko Chan presents Miko in funny and horror situations which makes up for a pretty interesting scenario.

As the only person to be able to see ghosts, Miko tries not to respond to their actions. She pretends not to see them so that she won’t confront them. Each day, she gets put into a new situation which forces her to take new actions. Let’s talk about Mieruko Chan episode 3 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mieruko Chan Episode 3 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Mieruko Chan Episode 2 Recap

In Mieruko Chan episode 2 recap, in the classroom, ghost hands come from below her desk and engulf her body. Miko sees them and takes Hana out of the class in hopes that the ghost will leave her. However, it accompanies her even outside.

Visit Infirmary

Miko decides to take Hana to the infirmary. Even there, the ghost keeps on touching all parts of her body. Miko takes out the stethoscope to check the heartbeat but the ghost doesn’t leave her. She takes a look at disinfecting and thinks that spraying it at ghosts may make it go away.

She tries it but the situation gets even worse as a head appears from it. It once again starts engulfing the entire body of Hana with its hand. It then gets to Miko and starts doing the same. Fortunately, the doctor arrives and because of her perfume, it leaves.

Visit Infirmiry

New Cat

The next day, Miko goes to market with Hana. She accidentally stands in the wrong line that ghosts occupy. Later on, Hana buys some food. She also spots a homeless cat and decides to adopt it. However, her landlord doesn’t allow it.

A scary-looking man approaches them to take the cat. At first, they decline but when Miko sees the spirits of a cat playing around a man, she decides to give him the cat. Later, we find that man has taken care of many cats in the past and even the deceased ones love him.

Mieruko Chan Episode 3 Spoilers

In Mieruko Chan episode 3 spoilers, Miko and Hana go outside for the new year festival. Miko hopes that ghosts will atleast leave her alone for this day. However, she spots a ghost in the sky flying a kite.

Ghost in Restaurant

Miko boards a bus to reach a restaurant and wait for Hana. On the bus, many ghosts come behind her and start asking her questions. She tries to keep her composure but in the fear misses her stop. When the ghosts leave she cries.

After reaching the restaurant, a guy mistakes that Miko is staring at him. But in reality, she stares at the ghost standing beside the guy. The guy tries to approach her but Hana arrives and she leaves with her. The guy’s girlfriend also arrives with many ghosts behind her back.

Ghost in Restaurant

Godmother’s Defeat

In the market, Miko purchases a bracelet to prevent ghosts. Initially, it works on the few however, one of the stronger ghosts shatters it. She then arrives at Godmother’s store to purchase a stronger bracelet for protection.

The Godmother’s finds out that Miko can see ghosts and applauds her bravery for remaining calm and composed. She then gives her the most strong bracelet but that too shatters away. After swallowing defeat, she closes her shop and returns to her village.

Mieruko Chan Episode 3 Watch Online

Mieruko Chan can be watched online on YouTube. It is free to stream on the Muse Asia channel.

Mieruko Chan Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Here is Mieruko Chan episode 3 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, October 17th

USA/Canada – 8:00 AM, October 17th

India – 6:30 PM, October 17th

UK – 2:00 PM, October 17th

Europe (CES) – 3:00 PM, October 17th

Can Miko find something to protect her? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Mieruko Chan updates, make sure to follow us on social media.