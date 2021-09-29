Based on the manga of the same name, Mieruko Chan is an anime series that will start airing its first season in the Fall of 2021 shortly. Its manga is currently being published in Kadowaka Shoten by Tomoki Izumi. As of yet, it has 5 volumes for sale.

Mieruko Chan’s plot focuses on Miko, a high school student who gets the ability to see ghosts and spirits. She is afraid of them but tries her best to pretend to not see them. Mieruko Chan makes for some enjoyable and hilarious situations that fans of the series enjoy a lot. Let’s talk about Mieruka Chan episode 1 spoilers, release date, and time.

Mieruko Chan Episode 1 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

About Mieruka Chan

The anime series is scheduled to start airing on 3rd October 2021. It will be airing in Japan on AT-X TV network. On the other hand, for international digital streaming, Funimation will be taking the role of distributing it.

With regards to a number of episodes, there hasn’t been any announcement yet. However, we speculate that it will run for a span of dozen episodes. The manga has only recently started so it won’t make sense for anime to catch up to it this early.

Mieruko Chan Episode 1 Spoilers

In Mieruko Chan episode 1 spoilers, Miko is waiting for the bus after the end of school. It’s pouring rain outside and she has gotten wet. Out of the blue, a ghost spirit appears in front of her asking if she could see it.

Miko’s New Life

Miko pretends to not see the ghost and doesn’t show any expression of fear. She takes a look into her cell phone and ignores the ghost. After reaching home, she thinks about the earlier incident. While brushing her teeth, another ghost appears in front of her.

She still doesn’t react and the ghost leaves. Miko takes the salt out and puts it just outside of the door. She searches about Exorcism on the internet. While going to bed, she sees another ghost under her blanket. The salt doesn’t work and just like on previous occasions, she ignores the spirit.

Next Day

The next day, while walking in the school, Hana comes from behind and surprises Miko. A ghost of a girl comes out of the window and gets right in front of her. Hana can’t see it, it’s only Miko who has the ability to do so.

While changing in the change room, Hana tells Miko about the scary show she watched another day. She asks her to open the closet as a ghost head might appear in it. Just like she speculated, when Miko opens the door, a face sits right in the corner. But like always, Miko ignores it and doesn’t pay any attention to its presence.

Mieruko Chan Episode 1 Watch Online

For viewers in Japan, they can watch Mieruka Chan episode 1 on AT-X network. However, international viewers, they’ll be able to stream the episode on an online streaming platform called Funimation. The episode will be available in English subs.

Mieruko Chan Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Here is Mieruko Chan episode 1 release date and time.

Japan – 10:00 PM, October 3 rd

USA/Canada – 8:00 AM, October 3 rd

India – 6:30 PM, October 3 rd

UK – 2:00 PM, October 3 rd

Europe (CES) – 3:00 PM, October 3rd

How long can Mieruko Chan remain ignorant of ghosts? Let us know your thoughts on this showdown below.