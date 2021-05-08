For more than 10 years, Microsoft has been trying to build a lighter version of Windows without any success. Rumors suggest the company has shelved its development efforts of Windows 10X for Windows 10.

Petri reported that Windows 10X will not ship this year as the OS won’t arrive in its current form. Microsoft was planning to deliver Windows 10X, a more lightweight and simplified version of Windows before the pandemic hit. After the pandemic, Microsoft decided to prioritize Windows 10X for single-screen laptops. The company in fact wanted to position Windows 10X as a Chrome OS competitor.

Windows 10X came with a simplified interface and an updated Start menu without Live Tiles. Improvements were made in terms of multitasking. There is also a special app container for performance and security. Microsoft’s goal was to offer a streamlined and cloud powered version of Windows with Windows 10X.

Microsoft has shelved Windows 10X developments to optimize existing Windows 10

Microsoft has always considered Chromebooks as a big threat for its business in businesses and schools. However, over the years, demand for regular Windows laptops increased in business and in schools. During the pandemic, the PC market didn’t slow down despite a global chip shortage. In the last quarter, Windows OEM revenue grew by 10 percent while non pro OEM revenue grew by 44 percent. This reflects a strong consumer PC demand.

According to the company, currently, there are now 1.3 billion active Windows 10 devices. With the current developments, it seems the company now wants to focus on the core Windows instead of focusing on a new variants. The company is gradually improving the user interface of Windows 10. It is bringing new system icons and File Explorer improvements. Microsoft will bring its Windows 10 21H2 update in October this year so we can expect these visual changes there.

All these changes are part of a broader effort codenamed Sun Valley. Though, Microsoft has not yet officially disclosed anything about this project, one of its recent job postings said “sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows.” As per reports, the company is also fixing the rearranging apps issue on multiple monitors, along with adding the Xbox Auto HDR feature and improving Bluetooth audio support.

In simple words, Microsoft decided to focus on the basics once again!