Microsoft is changing the color of Screen of Death into Black with Windows 11

According to the latest news, Microsoft is going to change its famous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) to black in Windows 11. Earlier this week, Microsoft started testing its new design changes through Windows 11 preview but the Black Screen of Death isn’t fully enabled yet.

Microsoft will be switching to a Black Screen of Death for Windows 11. It would be the first major change to the BSOD after Microsoft added a sad face to the screen in 2012’s Windows 8 and 2016’s QR codes.

Windows 11 will come with a black screen of death

The company first introduced the BSOD in Windows 3.0. A BSOD is Windows’ kernel error or bug check capability. Usually, it is a dump of data that helps system administrators analyze what system fault is causing the blue screen.

Though While Microsoft is switching to a Black Screen of Death in Windows 11, the screen s identical to that of Windows 10. The sad face remains like the stop code and crash dump. The current preview of Windows 11 comes with a green BSOD. It should be noted that the company is using this color from 2016 onwards.

It is unknown why Microsoft is changing the color from blue to black. Even the company didn’t comment on the changes. It seems with Windows 11 Microsoft is trying to offer a visual overhaul to modernize the OS with changes in key areas like the Start menu, File Explorer, and BSOD.