Microsoft lengthen refund policy to any person who purchased ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Microsoft have said they will refund “anyone” who has acquired Cyberpunk 2077 and is not satisfied with their obtain.

Pursuing the substantial go from Sony which observed it eradicating Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation digital storefronts and offering refunds to any individual who has acquired the sport, Microsoft has followed go well with.

The company has reported on Twitter it will be “expanding [its] current refund policy” and will “offer complete refunds to anybody who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store”.

In an supplemental tweet, Microsoft confirmed assist to CD Projekt Purple for the start, but acknowledged that sure end users are not joyful with their knowledge:

“While we know the builders at CD Projekt Pink have labored tricky to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in particularly hard circumstances,” the enterprise said, “we also recognize that some gamers have been disappointed with the recent experience on more mature consoles.”

See the total statement from the organization below:

Any individual wishing to go by means of the refund method can do so below. It is unclear no matter if there is a lower off level in conditions of several hours performed or if the enterprise will be honouring all electronic orders of Cyberpunk 2077.

Backlash for Cyberpunk 2077 began as console versions of the match ended up produced general public. Players and critics swiftly uncovered that the previous-gen versions of the game were being plagued with technical concerns and pre-release footage was not agent of the PS4 and Xbox One variation.

Thanks to this, CD Projekt Crimson later arrived forward to issue an apology, promising two major patches in January and February, 2021, which are claimed to convey the match up to common.

The company’s four founders have reportedly lost $1billion (£734 million) in inventory considering that the game’s start owing to the reception of the video game.