Microsoft expands Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan

According to the latest news, Microsoft is launching its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. For the past few months, Microsoft has been testing streaming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games in these markets and it seems, finally, the company is ready to expand commercially.

Microsoft XCloud Gaming will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in Brazil and Mexico from today onwards and in Australia and Japan, it will be available on the 1st October. Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available through the dedicated Android and Xbox Windows apps. It can also be availed via the web for iOS and other devices.

Microsoft is now offering its Xbox Cloud Gaming in as many as 26 countries. Catherine Gluckstein, Microsoft’s head of Project xCloud said “Since cloud gaming is powered by custom Xbox Series X consoles, that means these games are being played on an Xbox in the cloud, bringing faster load times and improved frame rates to the gameplay experience.”

In its Tokyo Game Show broadcast, alongside the expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft also announced that Scarlet Nexus will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass today.