Microsoft Edge joins the list of browsers like Chrome and Safari who offer tab groups feature

A few weeks back, Microsoft Edge’s new tab grouping feature arrived with version 93 of the browser. It was officially detailed alongside a grab bag of new tools for September including new shopping and vacation planning options. For the past few months, tab groups have existed in Edge as an optional feature. Users would have to manually enable it in the browser’s settings. Now, the company is going to roll it out to all users.

If you are interested to use the tab grouping feature, all you have to do is hold down Ctrl and left-click all the tabs you want to group together then right-click and select “Add tabs to the new group.” Note that tab groups can be given names and distinct colours for easy identification. It will also reduce clutter.

Microsoft Edge is the latest browser to add support for tab groups.

This feature can be very effective for keeping your work and personal tabs separate. It will easily distinguish the files that you are currently working on from the rest. Microsoft Edge is the latest browser to add support for tab groups. It was already present in browsers like Google Chrome and Safari.

Apart from tab groups, Microsoft is also highlighting a couple of other new features including a product reviews dropdown showing reviews and customer ratings for products when you browse for them, a new express checkout option that automatically enters your payment details, and tries coupon codes.

The browser will also offer travel advice when it spots you are booking flights to select locations in the US.