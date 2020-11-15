Entertainment

Michelle Pfeiffer & Husband David E. Kelley Celebrate 27th Wedding Anniversary!

November 15, 2020
1 Min Read
Michelle Pfeiffer & Husband David E. Kelley Celebrate 27th Wedding Anniversary!

Michelle Pfeiffer is celebrating a big day!

The 62-year-old Scarface actress took to her Instagram on Friday (November 13) to celebrate her 27th wedding anniversary with husband David E. Kelley.

“My one and only for 27 years. 🙏 Happy Anniversary to my love 😍 @davidekelleyproductions,” Michelle wrote along with a selfie with the 64-year-old TV writer and producer.

Michelle also shared a photo enjoying dinner with David on her Story.

Michelle and David got married in November 1993 and share two kids together – adopted daughter Claudia, 27, and biological son John, 26.

Back in April, Michelle and David were spotted going for a social distanced walk with this Oscar-winning director and his wife!

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment