Michelle Pfeiffer & Husband David E. Kelley Celebrate 27th Wedding Anniversary!

Michelle Pfeiffer is celebrating a big day!

The 62-year-old Scarface actress took to her Instagram on Friday (November 13) to celebrate her 27th wedding anniversary with husband David E. Kelley.

“My one and only for 27 years. 🙏 Happy Anniversary to my love 😍 @davidekelleyproductions,” Michelle wrote along with a selfie with the 64-year-old TV writer and producer.

Michelle also shared a photo enjoying dinner with David on her Story.

Michelle and David got married in November 1993 and share two kids together – adopted daughter Claudia, 27, and biological son John, 26.

Back in April, Michelle and David were spotted going for a social distanced walk with this Oscar-winning director and his wife!