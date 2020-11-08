Michelle Obama Reacts Into Van Jones’ On-Air Breakdown Over Joe Biden’s Win | National

Before today (November 7), Joe Biden was Declared as President-Elect of the USA, prompting Parties all over the Nation.

Michelle Obama joined her husband Barack Obama to congratulate the president and his vice presidentKamala Harris, however she had a warning on what is coming .

“I am beyond thrilled that my buddy @JoeBiden and our very first Dark and Indian-American girl Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are led to restore a dignity, competency, and soul in the White House. Our nation needs it,” Mrs. Obama composed through a string of tweets.

RELATED: Biden Wins In Pennsylvania As Voters Pick To End Chaotic Trump Presidency

She continued:”Thanks to each one you who pumped every ounce of your trust and determination within this democracy within last four decades, registering Republicans, bringing them to the polls, and keeping people informed. More votes have been cast in this election than in the past. It is for you. And we observe — and we must all take a minute to exhale after everything we have been through — let us remember this is only a start. It is a very first step. Voting in 1 election is not a magic wandand is winning you.”