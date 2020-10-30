Michelle Obama Narrates Video on Voting History For Girls

When you needed yet another reminder to vote at the presidential elections, about Oct. 30, Michelle Obama along with a team of celebrities forged together to get a PSA on Instagram to inspire people who’ve yet to cast their ballots, especially girls, to accomplish this, with only four days remaining before Election Day. The former first lady, that functioned as the narrator, was united by gift such as Megan Rapinoe, Storm Reid, also Rachel Brosnahan in highlighting figures in women’s history and urging people to vote due to their voice actually matters. “There is not any limitation to what individuals, as women, will reach if we use our vote and voices,” Michelle captioned this post. “With just days ahead of the election, we must keep showing up in amounts which can not be refused and voting as our own lives depend upon it. Vote for Joe and Kamala.” Have a look at the heartwarming video over and make sure you vote in case you have not already.

Picture Resource: Getty / / Martin Sylvest