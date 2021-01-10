Michal Helik and Cauley Woodrow fireplace Barnsley into FA Cup fourth spherical

Michal Helik and Cauley Woodrow grabbed the 2nd-half goals that earned Barnsley a 2- FA Cup 3rd round get above Tranmere at Oakwell.

elik headed Barnsley forward on 59 minutes and Woodrow wrapped up victory from the penalty spot in injuries time.

Tykes manager Valerien Ismael will have been equally pleased by Polish centre-again Helik’s contribution at the other stop of the pitch, as his staff stored their to start with thoroughly clean sheet in 12 outings.

Conor Chaplin built a lively commence for Barnsley, brushing the sidenetting with a intense 20-lawn exertion prior to placing the ball in the net just after latching on to a lofted Alex Mowatt go only to be flagged offside.

For Rovers, Kayne Woolery headed straight at Tykes keeper Brad Collins at the significantly post pursuing a still left-wing free kick from Otis Khan.

Decided away defending then saw Lee O’Connor and George Ray make superb blocks to repel photographs on purpose from Chaplin and Callum Designs.

Ray was also in the right put to kick a weak Dominik Frieser effort off the line after Scott Davies experienced raced out of his aim to smother a Woodrow likelihood.

A diving Woodrow header, pursuing superior get the job done from Frieser down the left, went on to bounce narrowly extensive of goal.

But Tranmere experienced the first half’s best probability to split the deadlock on 42 minutes when Woolery burst past Mads Anderson down the proper flank and despatched in a minimal cross that James Vaughan gathered right before spinning and firing a lower shot that needed Collins to demonstrate sharp reflexes.

Barnsley commenced to assert on their own a lot more at the start off of the 2nd time period and, just after Chaplin’s edge-of-the-box exertion lacked the conviction to prolong Davies, the Rovers keeper could do very little to reduce Helik from breaking the deadlock just right before the hour.

The 25-calendar year-outdated defender rose superior to meet up with Herbie Kane’s remaining-wing cross to declare his fourth objective of the time with a impressive downward header from 10 yards out.

Ismael’s gentlemen remained on the front foot right after the purpose, but Kane and Chaplin both of those cleared the crossbar from length.

Khan’s execution was also way too substantial from a Tranmere no cost kick but a set-piece shipping and delivery from the exact same player led to a very well-struck Woolery volley that came closer to an equaliser.

Late on, a wayward Variations strike strike unwitting crew-mate Victor Adeboyejo and ricocheted broad.

Woodrow then drilled a a single-on-1 option straight at Davies right before obtaining his opportunity to consider his season’s target tally into double figures in the fifth moment of stoppage time.

Jay Spearing fouled Luke Thomas to concede a penalty that Woodrow drilled to Davies’ right as the Rovers keeper dived in the opposite direction, putting a seal on Barnsley’s seventh earn in 10 contests.

