Michail Antonio symptoms West Ham contract extension till 2023

Antonio, 30, whose prior offer was thanks to expire at the close of this year, has dedicated himself to the Hammers extensive-time period.

“I’ve been listed here for 5 and a 50 % many years, this period will be six and by the time my agreement expires it will be eight several years,” Antonio advised West Ham Tv set.

“In advance of I signed right here, the longest I had been at a club was two years, so it exhibits that I’ve been below, carried out my perform, been ready to safe my place and hold rising as a participant.”

Antonio joined West Ham in 2015 from Nottingham Forest for what now appears to be a deal £7million.

The south Londoner, who started his job with non-league Tooting and Mitcham, has made 161 appearances for the Hammers and scored 41 targets.

Antonio’s kind soon after the restart, owning been converted from a winger to a striker by supervisor David Moyes, truly caught the eye.

He scored 8 goals in six Leading League matches, together with all four in the 4- get at Norwich.

This period Antonio has been hindered by a hamstring dilemma but has still observed the net a few times in 7 appearances.

Further reporting by PA.

