Michail Antonio indications new West Ham deal

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has signed a new two-and-a-half-yr contract.

he 30-calendar year-old, whose preceding deal was owing to expire at the conclusion of this time, has committed himself to the Hammers till 2023.

“I’ve been in this article for 5 and a fifty percent decades, this time will be 6 and by the time my deal expires it will be 8 decades,” Antonio explained to West Ham Television.

“Before I signed below, the longest I had been at a club was two a long time, so it exhibits that I have been below, finished my work, been ready to safe my posture and keep growing as a player.”

Antonio joined West Ham in 2015 from Nottingham Forest for what now appears to be like a discount £7million.

The south Londoner, who started his profession with non-league Tooting and Mitcham, has produced 161 appearances for the Hammers and scored 41 aims.

Antonio’s form right after the restart, having been transformed from a winger to a striker by supervisor David Moyes, actually caught the eye.

He scored eight plans in six Premier League matches, together with all four in the 4- win at Norwich.

This season Antonio has been hindered by a hamstring problem but has however uncovered the internet a few periods in 7 appearances.

PA