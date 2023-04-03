Michaele Chang’s Net Worth: The Result of Hard Work, Determination, and Strategic Thinking

Michael Te-pei Chang, a former professional tennis player and coach from the United States, was born on February 22, 1972. He was 17 years and 109 days old when he won the 1989 French Open, making him the youngest man in history to do so. Chang finished third in three major tournaments, won seven Masters titles, held a record-high world No. 2 ranking in 1996, and won 34 top-level professional singles titles. He was shorter than almost all his opponents allowed him to play a tenacious defensive style while utilizing his quickness and speed. Chang was enshrined in the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2008. Since 2014, he has been Kei Nishikori’s coach.

Michaele Chang’s Net Worth

Tennis player Michael Chang from the United States is estimated to be worth $35 million. He was born in New Jersey, America, on February 20, 1972. At the age of 15, he turned pro in tennis in 1988. He was the youngest competitor to triumph in a US Open main draw match.

He has participated in numerous Grand Slam finals throughout his career but has never been ranked as the world’s best singles tennis player. His best singles tennis ranking is somewhere in the second position. Michael Chang has won more than 30 singles championships.

He belonged to the tennis players who couldn’t wait to complete their education and begin a professional career. For this reason, he left the school in the middle of the semester to start his tennis career. At age 16, he became the youngest player to compete in a Grand Slam final.

Also Read: Jared Dopbre’s Net Worth: The Secrets to His Financial Prosperity

Michaele Chang Early Life

The Chang family first relocated to Placentia, California, and then to Encinitas, California, to increase the tennis opportunities for Michael and his older brother, Carl, after moving from Hoboken, New Jersey, to St. Paul, Minnesota, where Michael learned the game. Thanks to his Taiwanese parents, Chang can speak Mandarin and has some Chinese language skills.

Betty left her position as a chemist to accompany Chang on tour. Chang left the tenth grade at San Dieguito High School in Encinitas after receiving his GED in February 1988 to pursue a professional tennis career after reaching the ranking of #163 in the world as a 15-year-old amateur.

Additionally, Chang spent a year and a half enrolled in Biola University’s masters in ministry program in La Mirada, California. He is a trustee of Biola University.

Also Read: Inside Larry Kudlow’s Net Worth: A Closer Look to His Wealth

Michaele Changs Career Foundation

Chang first caught the eye of the tennis community as a superb junior player who established numerous “youngest-ever” records. At 12, he won his first national championship, the USTA Junior Hard Court singles. He won the Fiesta Bowl 16s at the age of 13. Chang became the youngest player to win a main draw match at the US Open when he defeated Paul McNamee in four sets in the first round of that year’s tournament. Two years later, at age 15, Chang won the USTA Boys 18s Hardcourts and the Boys 18s Nationals.

He became the youngest player to advance to the semifinal round of a top-tier professional tournament a month later when he made it to Scottsdale, Arizona. At the age of 16 years and seven months, in San Francisco, he won his first central singles championship. When Chang won the French Open in 1989 at 17, 110 days, he broke the record for the youngest male player to win a Grand Slam match. This achievement represents Chang’s most significant young player record.

1992’s US Open semifinal between Chang, and Edberg saw Edberg prevail in five sets, 6-7, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4. The longest match in US Open history lasted for 5 hours, and 26 minutes. After winning the 1989 French Open, Chang advanced to three more Grand Slam finals, losing to Thomas Muster in the 1995 French Open final, Boris Becker in the 1996 Australian Open final, and Pete Sampras in the 1996 US Open final.