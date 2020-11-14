Michaela Coel Why She Ignores Online Trolls: Why Life Is Tricky Enough Being a Black Woman

Michaela Coel Why She Ignores Web Trolls: Life Is Tricky Enough Becoming a Dark Woman

Michaela Coel stated she is over being worried about what people think about her.

The I Will Destroy You celebrity told WSJ her prior hit show Chewing Gum:

“was likely the time once I searched for people’s remarks, and a few of it hurt a lot”

She included today she does not listen to remarks she receives.

“I do not look anymore, since it doesn’t look like a intelligent thing to do.”

She continued and stated things are difficult enough without searching to get other people’s remarks.

“Life is catchy enough browsing being a girl, being a black girl, being a dark-skinned lady in England on tv. It is so challenging.”

Michaela Coel isn’t a stranger to speaking her thoughts. Back in July, she addressed the general public outcry after the deaths of both George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, respectively and Ahmaud Arbery. She shared her ideas about the media’s treatment toward black ladies.

“Who’d have known we would be where we are right now , concerning police brutality, racism, both the coronavirus along with the inherent kind of odd biases this virus contains? Though what’s heartbreaking, I’m very grateful to have the ability to introduce a series to the world which humanizes us now. I believe that because the press has even existed, it’s dehumanized black individuals. In various ways, it is dehumanized and disempowered ladies. To be inside the press, to challenge this, and to show us fluid, multi-dimensional individual men and women, exactly like everyone, feels just like a very amazing privilege.

Nonetheless, all is not lost within her eyes. She spoke on the development of the Dark Lives Issue movement amid global protests following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, respectively and Ahmaud Arbery. She included:

“I, for whatever reason, have this feeling of trust. I’m really pleased with how we are coming with them, even if it’s simply to stand there in solidarity.”

What would you believe of Michaela Coel’s motive for ignoring net trolls? Tell us in the comments.