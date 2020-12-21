Michael Stipe shares fresh new perception into his forthcoming new solo album

Michael Stipe has provided an update on the development of his new solo album, which is at present in the will work, in a new interview.

The R.E.M. frontman is working on new music that will stick to on from his 2020 singles ‘Drive To The Ocean’ and ‘No Time For Like Like Now’ (a collaboration with The National‘s Aaron Dessner below his Major Purple Device moniker). Stipe’s debut solo single ‘Your Capricious Soul’ arrived out in November 2019.

Talking to Uncut, Stipe disclosed that he is currently working on “18 parts of music”, introducing that “some of them are considerably a lot more finish than some others – some have lyrics, some others don’t”.

“I threw a bunch of barricades in my path by selecting to compose myself with a whole lot of this new music,” he stated. “I’ve under no circumstances published audio before, which usually means I’m coming from a completely different vantage level than I at any time did with R.E.M..

“I’m writing for issues that I have in no way experienced any encounter with in anyway. But which is in which I get excited.”

Stipe extra: “I just cannot participate in an instrument, so that helps make composing for me that considerably far more thrilling, mainly because I truly really don’t know what I’m carrying out and I’m not concerned of silly appears. So banging close to on synthesisers is, for me, an simple way to generate.”

The musician also spoke about his drive to make “something which is gonna make me experience like I’m really residing in the moment”.

“At the age of 60, I really do not seriously want to do points that are effortless,” he reported. “I can do what ever the fuck I want, in essence. I’m at that place in my life wherever I really do not actually have to be sure to anybody but myself.”

Again in September, Stipe joined the likes of Patti Smith, Cyndi Lauper and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner for a remote team include of Patti Smith’s ‘People Have The Power’.