Michael Sheen reveals why he relinquished his OBE in 2017

Michael Sheen has discovered he gave up his OBE so he could air his sights about the monarchy without getting a “hypocrite”.

he actor, 51, said the conclusion experienced been prompted by researching the heritage of his native Wales and its connection with the British point out for his 2017 Raymond Williams lecture.

Speaking during an interview with newspaper columnist Owen Jones, Sheen explained the “crash course” had made him realise he could not each produce his lecture and maintain on to the honour.

He claimed: “In my exploration to do that lecture, I learnt a whole lot about Welsh record. And by the time I’d finished writing that lecture on this laptop computer that I’m chatting to you on correct now, I keep in mind sitting there heading, ‘Well I have a alternative – I either really do not give this lecture and maintain on to my OBE or I give this lecture and I have to give my OBE back’.”

Sheen, from Port Talbot, said Wales and England’s shared history was nevertheless a place of contention for numerous Welsh people today.

He pointed towards the controversy brought about by the selection to rename the second Severn crossing the Prince of Wales Bridge in 2018. A petition from the go gained much more than 30,000 signatures.

“These matters have electricity,” Sheen claimed.

“The notion of the Prince of Wales and that getting an Englishman and the history of that.

“Why Edward created his son the Prince of Wales (was) for the reason that it was section of retaining down the Welsh riot.

“These are issues that transpired so extensive in the past but these points are resonant.”

Charles, the present-day Prince of Wales, is due to forfeit the title when he ascends the throne.

Sheen instructed it would be a “really significant and strong gesture for that title to no lengthier be held in the exact way as it has before”.

Sheen, who has portrayed famous faces on display screen which includes Tony Blair and Sir David Frost, was designed an OBE in the 2009 New Year Honours for his services to drama.

He advised Jones he had determined not to announce his selection to hand back the honour in 2017 as he feared some folks would come across it insulting.

He stated: “I did not suggest any disrespect but I just realised I’d be a hypocrite if I stated the factors I was likely to say in the lecture about the character of the connection in between Wales and the British state.”

PA