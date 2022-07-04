Michael McDonald Net Worth: How Michael McDonald Become so Rich? Latest Update!

Michael McDonald, an American singer, keyboardist, and composer, was born on February 12, 1952. He is best known for being a member of the bands Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers from 1975 until the present (1974). Together with the Doobie Brothers, McDonald co-wrote and performed the songs “What a Fool Believes,” “Minute by Minute,” and “Takin’ It to the Streets,” among other successful singles.

In addition, McDonald has contributed significantly as a supporting vocalist on a number of records by musicians like Kenny Loggins, Christopher Cross, and Steely Dan.

Nine studio albums and several singles, including the 1982 hit “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near),” makeup McDonald’s solo career. James Ingram, David Cassidy, Van Halen, Patti LaBelle, Lee Ritenour, the Winans, Aretha Franklin, the rock group Toto, Grizzly Bear, Joni Mitchell, and Thundercat are just a few of the musicians that McDonald has worked with over his career. Additionally, he has produced soundtracks for television and movies.

McDonald, a member of the Doobie Brothers, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 and has won five Grammy Awards.

Early Years of Michael Mcdonald

On February 12, 1952, Michael McDonald was born in the St. Louis neighborhood of Ferguson, Missouri. He participated in local bands while attending McCluer High School, including Mike and the Majestics, Jerry Jay and the Sheratons, and The Guild. After being recognized while performing with the band Blue, he relocated to Los Angeles in 1970 to pursue a career in music.

What Is the Net Worth of Michael Mc Donald?

A $50 million fortune is amassed by American singer-songwriter Michael McDonald. He is well recognized for his extensive solo career as well as his roles in the bands Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers. Michael McDonald has won the Grammy Award five times.

Career

In 1974, McDonald joined Steely Dan’s touring band, singing lead and harmony vocals for the group. He consequently joined the band as one of the numerous in-studio auxiliary members, lending backing vocals to songs from the 1975 album Katy Lied. He made guest vocal appearances on later Steely Dan records like 1976’s The Royal Scam and 1977’s Aja. He played keyboards on a few Steely Dan tracks and added to them as well.

In April 1975, the rock group the Doobie Brothers hired McDonald, first as a stand-in for lead vocalist Tom Johnston, who had taken unwell throughout a national tour. But because of how well he performed with the band, they decided to retain him on as a full-time member.

Following the release of Steely Dan’s Gaucho album in 1980, McDonald continued to sing backup for the group. He appeared both as an opening act and as a band member on Steely Dan’s summer tour in 2006.

Some of McDonald’s most well-known songs as a member of the Doobie Brothers include “Real Love,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “Little Darling (I Need You),” “It Keeps You Running,” “Minute by Minute,” and “What a Fool Believes.” He has also shared the stage with the group on numerous occasions.

McDonald performed as a session vocalist and keyboardist for numerous musicians while working on his own projects, including Christopher Cross and Stephen Bishop, Jack Jones and Bonnie Raitt, the rock group Toto, and Kenny Loggins. The song “You Belong to Me,” which can be found on the album Livin’ on the Fault Line, was co-written by McDonald and Carly Simon.

Personal Life

Michael McDonald has been married to their wife Amy Holland since 1983. They have two children together, Dylan (b. 1987) and Scarlett, born in 1991. Holland and McDonald’s are Nashville, Tennessee residents.

