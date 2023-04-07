Michael Jordan’s House Was Broken Into, and An 18-Year-Old Illinois Man Was Arrested and Charged!

On Tuesday, Michael Jordan’s home was apparently broken into, and an 18-year-old male was apprehended at the scene.

Highland Park, Illinois, police were alerted to a burglary in progress on the 2700 block of Point Drive, according to a brief Facebook message. “Officers are on-scene responding to a burglary in progress,” the agency added. There was no disruption to traffic at the time. a

According to Fox 32, Lake and McHenry County Scanner, and Daily Herald, the retired NBA legend owns the seven-acre estate.

The Highland Park Police Department did not reply immediately to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Related: After a Dna Test 10 Years Into Their Marriage, a Couple with Three Children Discovers They Are Cousins: ‘I Was Taken Aback’

Raiden K. Hagedorn, 18, was detained on the scene shortly after 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the Lake and McHenry County Scanner. Canines were also sent by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. According to the outlet, Hagedorn was arrested and booked at the Highland Park Police Department before being charged with three misdemeanors: one act of criminal trespass to an occupied dwelling and two charges of criminal damage to property.

According to the Daily Herald, he was later freed on a recognizance bond. His next appearance in court is slated for April 20.

According to the Illinois-based tabloid, a second person, a minor, was also apprehended. Highland Park Police Deputy Chief William Bonaguidi declined to comment on the putative suspect since he is a minor.

According to Sara Avalos, a communications specialist with the Lake County state’s attorney’s office, officials do not believe Hagedorn intended to steal anything from the athlete’s home because only a window was destroyed.

Jordan initially listed the mansion for a record-breaking $29 million in 2012.

The property contains a guest house, 500-bottle wine cellar, and custom wood-trimmed cigar room in addition to a 32,683-square-foot family residence built in 1995 (where the athlete and Juanita Jordan raised their three children while married).

“It’s such a beautiful house,” said Baird & Warner agent Katherine Chez Malkin, who represented the sale. “People from all over the world came to see Michael’s house every weekend.”

According to the Daily Herald, the mansion was never purchased at auction the following year for the reserve price of $13 million.

Jordan’s representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.