Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen Signed Super-Rare Basketball Card Hits Auction Block

Exclusive

You Are Taking a Look at a Very Infrequent, one-of-a-kind basketball card Containing Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen‘s autograph… along with a Real piece of the game-worn NBA jerseys.

That is amazing, and it may be yours… so long as you have got approximately a quarter milli from the lender.

The 2005-2006 Upper Deck”Exquisite Collection” Logoman card is currently about the cube in Goldin Auctions… and comprises the signatures of those Chi-town legends in blue ink. )

The back of this card Includes a message in Upper Deck’s CEO, also reads…”You have received a Double game-Used NBA Logo Patch card autographed by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the Upper Deck Company.”

“On the front of the card are real NBA Logo stains out of bracelets worn with Michael Jordan in an NBA game and Scottie Pippen as part of the Portland Trailblazers in an NBA game.”

So yeah, quite specific.

How specific??

The voucher — that shuts Saturday night — currently has 8 bids and also stays at $200,000.

If baseball cards are not something (and you happen to be ridiculously wealthy), GA additionally comes with a 1909-1911 T206 Honus Wagner card — the Holy Grail of baseball cards — using a more bid of 960K!!

Bottom line, and the card amassing marketplace is EXPLODING. It may be time for you to experience these cards from the cellar.