Michael Jackson’s Neverland bought for portion of price tag: Why did star in no way return home? | Songs | Leisure

Neverland was Jackson’s playground and refuge.

Inspite of how decades and yrs of allegations and accusations have tarnished his standing, the star undeniably had an obsession with childhood.

Neverland is a child’s desire, full of funfair rides and statues of the eternal boy, Peter Pan. Even the gates are embossed with the text ‘Once Upon A Time.’

But just one day, a long time in advance of his demise, the magic died for Michael Jackson and he never took pleasure in his beloved house ever all over again.

Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard served as Jackson’s protection crew from December 2006 ideal up to his untimely loss of life in June 2009. They spoke to Convey On line about their time with the troubled star.