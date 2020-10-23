Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Accuser Loses Lawsuit

James Safechuck maintained he was mistreated, beginning at the time of age 10 years old. Back in 2014, James Safechuck sued MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures for allowing the abuse to take place.

Safechuck has grown into one of the very prominent listeners that have spoken out from Jackson. He created an appearance at the fueling Neverland documentary created in 2019 as just one of just two guys who accused Michael Jackson of abuse.

It is unknown that the number of compensation that Mr. Safechuck is looking for, but allegedly he’s put to appeal your decision. Though outspoken in later decades, initially Safechuck allegedly functioned as a note and also defended Jackson against sexual abuse allegations when they started in 1993.

What would you take into consideration the outcomes of the litigation? Tell us in the comments.