Michael Jackson lyrics quiz: Can you identify the music which contains these lyrics? | New music | Entertainment

From which Michael Jackson song does this lyric arrive? “Girl, shut your eyes/Allow that rhythm get into you/Will not try to fight it/There ain’t absolutely nothing that you can do.”

From which Michael Jackson tune does this lyric occur? “Annie, are you okay? Are you okay, Annie?”

From which Michael Jackson song does this lyric come? “I see the young children in the streets with not adequate to take in/Who am I to be blind pretending not to see their needs?”

From which Michael Jackson song does this lyric arrive? “She was far more like a beauty queen from a movie scene/I reported don’t head, but what do you signify, I am the 1?”