One particular of these was the music Love Never ever Felt So Very good, which was released as the guide solitary from this album, which experienced multiple versions.

The initially variation was just Michael singing, but the other included a duet which was produced immediately after Michael’s dying, involving the singer and Justin Timberlake.

The miracles of technological innovation never ever cease, as now Drake and Michael have collaborated, with the song Really don’t Make any difference to Me staying launched in 2018, nearly 10 yrs immediately after Michael’s demise.

Michael’s vocals from the song have been taken from a very similar time in his existence to the songs on the album Xscape, from a session with Canadian songwriter Paul Anka.

Like Never ever Felt So Fantastic was a different of the music from this, as well as This Is It, which was also the name of Michael’s remaining tour which in no way took area.