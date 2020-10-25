Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck Has Got Dismissed

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by James Safechuck, among Michael Jackson’s accusers, that maintained Jackson’s firms permitted the late celebrity to mistreat him and other kids sexually.

Safechuck attempted to sue MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., however Los Angeles Country Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young ruled he hadn’t demonstrated that he’s a connection with the firms which would have forced them to shield him against Jackson’s alleged offenses.

“We’re happy that the court ignored Mr. Safechuck’s situation by ruling that he had no reason to pursue this type of litigation,” Jackson estate lawyers Howard Weitzman and Jonathan Steinsapir stated following the judgment.

Safechuck was among those 2 accusers showcased in the notorious Leaving Neverland documentary.

Safechuck’s attorney Vince Finaldi told BBC News:”He had been a worker who was operating on behalf of these as a priest and entertainer at the point with Michael. Since he was a little, and that he had been a worker working for themthey had a responsibility to guard him. That is our debate.”