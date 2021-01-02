Michael Eavis hopes for Glastonbury return this year if enough people get vaccinated

Michael Eavis has reported he hopes for a Glastonbury return in 2021 provided the “majority” of the place receives vaccinated.

The competition founder, who acquired his vaccination on Thursday (December 31), said that Glastonbury, which was cancelled past 12 months because of to the coronavirus pandemic, could return this year if sufficient people get the vaccine.

“It is astounding to be in just one of the initially groups of persons to have the COVID-19 vaccine in Somerset,” he informed Somerset Dwell. “It is excellent that every person throughout the state will be presented the vaccine in because of course.

“It is really crucial that absolutely everyone normally takes the option to have the absolutely free vaccine when it is supplied to them – it is our only serious prospect of safeguarding ourselves and our pals and loved ones from this condition.”

He continued: “As significantly as the festival is anxious, would not it be great to get the greater part of our inhabitants vaccinated prior to June 2021, so that we can rejoice next summer months in suitable “Glastonbury style’.”

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, 85, experienced his Covid-19 vaccination today on New Year’s Eve.Michael mentioned: Wouldn’t it be superb to get the bulk of our inhabitants vaccinated right before June 2021, so that we can celebrate subsequent summer months in good ‘Glastonbury style’ pic.twitter.com/ixIUozRHsP

— NHS South West (@NHSSW) December 31, 2020

Eavis obtained his vaccination shot at a GP-led community internet site at Mendip District Council offices in Shepton Mallet.

Thanking workers and volunteers at the “very properly organised” vaccination centre, he said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everybody associated, like all the excellent volunteers.”

Glastonbury 2020 was cancelled again in March, and the event’s law firm Ben Challis mentioned recently that strategies are shifting in advance for the festival’s 50th anniversary function to be staged in June 2021.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis reassured followers just lately that the party is “not cancelled yet” amid issues that the function won’t acquire location.

Final month, a lover tweeted: “I will only think that Glastonbury is cancelled following yr if Emily Eavis rings me personally to inform me,” to which Eavis merely replied: “Not cancelled yet!”

Eavis added: “Appreciate heaps of rumours are flying about on the internet and in the push, but there’s no transform to what I stated in the BBC interview past 7 days.

“We’ll permit you know by means of formal channels as shortly as we have an update (which will not be until finally the new yr).”

In the meantime, Emily has appealed to the authorities to supply “direct economical support” for the planned 2021 event, thanks to continued uncertainty surrounding dwell functions in the wake of the world wide wellness crisis.